Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence

A man successfully applied for a work licence in court after being convicted of drug-driving on a major highway.

Shawn Albert Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

On January 4, about 9.33am, Calliope police intercepted a silver Hyundai Getz on the Dawson Hwy, Calliope.

Johnson was identified as the driver and subsequently returned a positive test result to cannabis.

He was fined $300 and a work licence was granted.

No conviction was recorded.

