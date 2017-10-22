25°
Gladstone man goes on paywave spree with stolen card

Stock image of a customer using a tap-and-go credit card in a store. DAVID CROSLING
Sarah Barnham
by

"OPPORTUNISTIC" was the word a magistrate has used to describe a Gladstone man's crimes.

Tyler Evans pleaded guilty to several charges at the Gladstone Magistrates Court including fraud; after he went on a spending spree using the pay-wave function of a debit card he didn't own.

The court was told on July 3 Evans went to the Rocky Glen Hotel bottle-o and found a wallet on the ground.

He picked up the wallet, pilfered through its contents before choosing a debit card for himself.

He dropped the wallet back on the ground and left the store.

Evans visited a number of stores in Gladstone in just under an hour, spending about $200 on alcohol and smokes.

But before he could more of his not-so-hard-earned cash at KFC in the drive-through, the owner of the card cancelled it.

Evans then had to fork out his own money to pay for the meal.

In under an hour he had spent $202.92.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his 22-year-old client had recently started an intern-ship at a news and used car company in Gladstone.

He said his client should hvae returned the card, taken it to the police station or simply not have used it.

"At the time he had no money, but understand snow that the best thing for him to do would have been to hand it in."

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho said it was an opportunistic offence, but ordered Evans to pay the money he stole back to the Common Wealth Bank Australia, given the company had reimbursed the rightful card owner.

She also imposed a $1000 fine, but did not record a conviction.

