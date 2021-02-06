Gladstone man gets suspended sentence for 10 offences

A Gladstone man copped a prison sentence but was able to walk from the Magistrates Court on Friday thanks to immediate parole.

The man, 48, pleaded guilty to ten charges including contravening a domestic violence order, stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.

The man was arraigned in bulk by Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins tendered the man’s sentencing schedule and a schedule of restitution sought, his six-page criminal history and five-page traffic history.

Ms Hoskins said the man had multiple entries for like offending and the prosecution sought either a large fine or a suspended prison sentence.

The man’s duty lawyer Veronica Ditchfield said one of the reasons for her client’s offending was his 20-year relationship had recently turned toxic.

The court heard the man’s partner had become addicted to drugs and resorted to domestic violence offences, however, it was a two-way street.

“He was quite regularly subject to verbal and physical abuse, his domestic violence offending was not one-sided,” Ms Ditchfield said.

The man was sentenced to 13 months’ jail with an immediate parole release date.

He was also placed on a five-year good behaviour bond.

Forfeiture of utensils used in his drug offending was ordered and the man was also ordered to pay $49 restitution to the business he stole from.

Convictions for all offences were recorded.

