Gladstone man found with knife, restricted weapon in car

A GLADSTONE man who kept weapons at arm-length away while driving has told a court he needed them for protection.

Dane Graham Robert Grotty, 18 pleaded guilty in the Gladstone magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils, one count of possessing a restriction weapon and one count of the possession of a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said Grotty was pulled over in Miriam Vale at about 9.20pm by police doing patrols.

Grotty was the passenger of the vehicle, Mr Selvadurai said.

During a search of the vehicle police found a drug-smoking pipe which Grotty admitted he used to smoke methylamphetamines.

Inside the car police also found a knife in a black sheath and a billy club; a weapon similar to that of a police baton.

Grotty told the police he regularly drove on the highway and had the weapons for "protection”.

Unrepresented in the courtroom, Grotty told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho he had started a new job two days prior to being pulled over.

He said he had no excuse for possessing the weapons, and told Ms Ho he had nothing more to say about the matter.

Ms Ho fined him $500, and did not record a conviction.