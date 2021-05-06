Menu
A Gladstone man was arrested by police in the CBD after he failed to provide them with his personal details like full name and address.
Gladstone man fined after in-custody mischief

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th May 2021 10:00 AM
A man who refused to give police his personal details while on a drunken night out appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Tye Douglas Putman, 37, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place, contravening a direction or requirement and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Putman’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

At 2.35am on April 18, Putman was seen by police staggering on the corner of French and Hughes streets.

Police stopped beside Putman in an attempt to get his attention, however, a court heard he was oblivious to the police’s presence.

He was eventually approached by police on foot and spoken to, continually swaying and slurring his speech.

A court heard Putman’s persona changed and he became suddenly aggressive towards police.

Putman was given a requirement to state his name and address to which he became argumentative.

He was given several warnings and informed that if he failed to comply he was committing an offence.

Putman was arrested and started to state his name so fast it was barely decipherable by police.

He was transported to the Gladstone watch-house.

While at the watch-house, Putman was asked to remove items that were not permitted to be kept on him such as a necklace and belt.

He refused to remove the items when asked and was warned on several occasions.

When asked why he was not complying with a lawful police request, Putman continued to be rude and did not provide a reasonable excuse for keeping his personal items.

Police were forced to restrain Putman in order to remove the belt and necklace and he was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Putman was fined $350 and no convictions were recorded.

