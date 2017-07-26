Gladstone man finally finds a job, only to lose it in court

"YOU'RE going to lose your job, aren't you?"

A tough question asked in Gladstone Magistrates Court saw a man bow his head and nod in response, after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a licence.

On May 18, police intercepted Trevor John Simpson driving in Miriam Vale along Fingerboard Rd.

At the time his licence was disqualified on a State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspension.

When police pulled him over, he admitted he was aware of the suspension and gave officers no valid excuse for being behind the wheel.

Simpson told Magistrate Melanie Ho he had only recently gained employment, after being jobless since Easter.

The father of four was a truck driver and needed his licence if he wanted to keep his job, the court heard.

Ms Ho said despite the minimum mandatory disqualification period for the offence being one month, it was likely he would lose it for longer, given he had a history of traffic offences.

She asked Simpson if he was going to lose his job if his licence was taken away.

When he nodded in reply, Ms Ho asked whether he could take leave from his job during the disqualification period.

Simpson told Ms Ho he had only been employed with the company for three weeks and hadn't accrued any leave.

His response was followed by a long silence.

Ms Ho said her hands were tied but told Simpson if he wanted to seek legal advice, she would adjourn the matter despite him already entering a plea of guilt.

The part-heard plea of guilt was adjourned for one month for Simpson to seek legal advice.

Ms Ho told Simpson to also use the month to sort something out with his employers.