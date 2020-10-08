Gladstone man faces 36 charges following ATM theft

A Gladstone man was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine.

A Gladstone man was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine.

A WEST Gladstone man, 35, was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Gladstone and Longreach police detectives arrested the man for the alleged theft of a Jericho ATM on August 21, and the theft of money from an Alpha ATM and the attempted stealing of an ATM at Bargara, between September 14 and 15.

The man is facing 36 charges including fraud, wilful damage, unlawful possession of weapons, stealing, possessing drugs and drug utensils, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, evading police, entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

He is due to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who could provide further information in relation to any these offences.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP2001929640 within the online suspicious activity form.