Gladstone man excited to play a key part in a five-man panel

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone's Steve Ball has been appointed a co-director of the Rugby Capricornia Incorporated competition.

Ball joins fellow directors James Nasser, Tom Moore and Stephen Sullivan while Laurie Brosnan completes the RCI board as the chairman.

Ball said the role was purely volunteer based and he was one year into a two-year term.

"We only elect half the board each year so I was actually appointed on the board last year and it's a two-year term," he said.

He said the relatively short terms enabled a flow and a fresh panel with new ideas.

"Half the board goes every two years and basically we had three new guys come in on board at the AGM (held earlier in the year) and it will be nice just to work with those guys moving forward," Ball said.

"The people who are already there know what systems are in place and it's kind of like 'this is what we've done and this is where we are at and this is where we're heading'."

Brosnan is based at Biloela and runs a family owner piggery called Bettapork.

The rest of the board have a wide variety of backgrounds from an optometrist (Moore), a computer IT expert (Sullivan) and Nasser who is a business development manager at Komatsu Mining Group.

Ball emphasised the board's role was to continue to promote the sport in Central Queensland.

"We're hoping our juniors keep growing from strength to strength and there's a lot of people who are doing a lot of work in the background not only at a board level but on the coalface level," he said.

"It's basically our role to make sure that we support the clubs that are getting their teams on the field and whatever they need to get that done."

Ball said the board would also support Onehunga Mata'uiau with his Rugby Skills Academy.

"We will work closely with him to make sure that if we can be of any assistance to him that we try to assist him the best way we can," Ball said.

The RCI will be an 11-team competition this season and all representative duties at senior and junior levels will not interfere which has not been the case in previous seasons.

"It's going to be a little bit different to what it's been in the past and hopefully it will stimulate a bit more growth in the game and that's the plan and hope," Ball said.

"We got to do something and all sports are struggling in town at the moment and not just football."

Family club days are likely to become a regular feature with juniors to kick the dew off the grass followed by senior women and men's games in the afternoons during the season.

"That's just to basically build the pathway for juniors to start here and this is where you end up," Ball said.