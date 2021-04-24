Gladstone man escapes jail time after threatening violence

A man with an appalling 14-page criminal history escaped jail time after appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, 39, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to eight charges including contravening a domestic violence order, common assault and public nuisance.

He appeared via video-link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths read the facts of the man’s offending to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

On Tuesday, March 2, about 4.31pm, police were tasked to attend Gladstone Airport in relation to a disturbance involving a male and female victim.

The male victim stated he was with community services and was supposed to be transporting the defendant to Brisbane for medical assistance.

The male victim stated that on the way to the airport, about 3.55pm, the defendant asked him to pull over because he wanted to fight him for not buying him liquor and cigarettes.

The male victim said he pulled over on the Dawson Highway, Clinton, and they both got out of the car and the defendant came to the driver’s side with a clenched fist aimed at him.

The male victim stated the defendant came within 30 centimetres and he was certain the defendant would hit him, however, another support worker stepped in.

The defendant said to the male victim, “I am going to f------ smash you.”

The male victim phoned the female victim who told her the defendant was too drunk to go to Brisbane, however, the defendant didn’t accept that and requested they take him to the airport.

The female victim stated when she arrived at the airport she tried to calm the defendant down, however, she couldn’t.

The female victim stated the defendant came close to her and she was scared he was going to hit her, only for the male victim to push the defendant away.

Police attended the airport and the defendant voluntarily left the airport to go home.

Mr Muirhead convicted and sentenced the defendant to 40 days’ community service and ordered he be placed on probation for a year with convictions recorded.

