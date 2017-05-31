Gladstone man drinks 2L of wine, staff forced to sedate him

TWO litres of wine was the reason behind a Gladstone man's menacing behaviour towards hospital staff, a court has heard.

Gregory Ian Scales, 59, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of obstructing police in line of their duties, and one count of conduct causing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on February 24 at about 2.30pm Scales was admitted to the emergency department at the Gladstone Hospital.

Mr Reece said despite hospital staff's best efforts to treat the defendant, he became increasingly aggressive and abusive.

Scales kicked open a door and knocked over a table of medical supplies, the court heard, prompting staff to call the police.

He was warned by police to calm down, however continued to carry on in an abusive and aggressive nature.

Scales was held down and sedated by hospital staff. The next day police questioned Scales about the incidence.

Scales told police he had no recollection; most likely the result of the two litres of wine he chugged beforehand, he said.

Later that day police were once again met with the Scales' abusive behaviour, after reports of a man swearing yelling inside a Gladstone business.

The business owner, and witness, told police she was letting Scales stay on the premises after hearing he was homeless.

However, he outstayed his welcome and when asked to leave became aggressive.

Police arrived and told him to leave, however, Scales refused and stayed put on the chair he was sitting on.

After multiple attempts at asking Scales to leave, he finally stood up, swearing at and abusing the officers.

He began to gather his belongings in an attempt to take off, despite one of the officers asking him to stay put.

When he refused, the officer put out his arm in an attempt to stop Scales, causing a scuffle that saw the defendant subsequently arrested.

The court heard Scales was on a suspended jail term at the time of the offending.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client suffered from bi-polar disorder, but had come off his medication on doctors orders.

She said his behaviour showed that this may not have been the best course of action for her client.

Despite this, Ms Ditchfield said her client was now re-attending mental health services, and back on medication.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was clear Scales was also suffering from an addiction to alcohol.

Ms Ho did not activate the suspended jail term, on the basis that Scales was "genuinely attempting rehabilitation”.

However, she ordered him to pay a global fine of $500, and recorded a conviction.