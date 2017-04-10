Gladstone man drinks 2.5L wine, kicks down door to save 'kidnapped' daughter

A GLADSTONE man who kicked a door clean off its hinges because he thought his daughter was being kidnapped has been slapped with a fine.

FUELLED by his kryptonite, white wine; a court heard that a Gladstone man kicked a door clean off its hinges when he thought his daughter was being kidnapped.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of wilful damage in a domestic violence offence and one failure to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place on February 19 at a Gladstone business where the aggrieved worked.

Mr Reece said the defendant turned up to the business place while intoxicated, causing him and the aggrieved to argue.

The court heard that the aggrieved took their daughter into a separate room and locked the door - asking the defendant to leave.

Instead, he began to pound on the door and after three swift kicks, the door came off the wall, sending splinters flying.

While yelling abuse at the aggrieved, he grabbed their daughter and ran with her into the yard, with her mother chasing behind.

The police arrived on scene and it was revealed the defendant had consumed some 2.5 litres of white wine prior.

He told police that in a previous relation with a woman to whom he also shared a child with, randomly in the middle of the night she took off to Brisbane with the child while he was asleep.

He said in this instance, he was scared it was "happening all over again” and "fear” was the reason he kicked down the door.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client was unemployed, but understood he had an alcohol problem.

"When his fear - mixed with alcohol - kicked in, it was a rush of emotions with the fear of losing his child,” Mr Beard said. "But he hasn't consumed any alcohol since that day to his credit.”

So much so, Mr Beard said, that his client self- enrolled in a counselling course of which he had already completed four of six modules needed to graduate.

Additionally, Mr Beard said his client paid $317 in restitution to the business, to pay for the damaged door and wall.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring ordered the man pay a $200 fine, given he had already paid restitution and was self-enrolled in counselling. A conviction was recorded.