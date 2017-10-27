Gladstone hotel worker eyeing off vacant One Nation seat

MALCOLM Roberts' loss as a result of the High Court's decision could be a gain for Gladstone hotel industry worker and One Nation senate candidate Fraser Anning.

The High Court handed down its decision on the "citizenship seven", including Rockhampton-based Nationals Senator Matt Canavan and One Nation's Malcolm Roberts yesterday. While Senator Canavan, former resources minister, was cleared of charges, Mr Roberts lost his federal seat.

A statement from Mr Anning's office said the Australian Electoral Commission recount, expected to follow the court decision, was "widely expected" to result in Mr Anning taking the vacant One Nation seat.

"I can certainly assure all Queenslanders that before I nominated I took all steps to ensure that I was eligible to be a senator, and obviously as a candidate for an Australian nationalist party, not being a foreigner is a pretty important part of that," Mr Anning said.

"I have given Pauline unqualified loyalty and supported her for more than 20 years, so naturally I expect this to be reciprocated if and when I am declared elected."

According to One Nation's website, Mr Anning has spent the the past four years in Gladstone working in the hotel industry.

Senator Matt Canavan. Chris Ison ROK210616croad2

Meanwhile, Senator Canavan said he was "gutted" for colleagues Barnaby Joyce and Fiona Nash who lost their seats.

"I have not lost my passion to develop central Queensland and northern Australia, and support the jobs and wealth that we derive from the hard-working people of our resources sector," he said. "If anything this experience has only strengthened my resolve to fight for those things that will make people's lives better like a secure job, a loving family and a safe Australia."