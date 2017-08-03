Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

A GLADSTONE man who claimed he was abused by a police officer while being arrested, has been told to get 'bigger shoulders'.

Roger Bryan Priest, 32, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of obstructing a police officer in performance of their duties.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said Priest was pulled over at an RBY site in Gladstone on August 21 2016.

Priest was taken back to the police station by an officer for a further breath analysis test to be conducted.

However, when the tests were over and Priest was told he could leave, he refused to.

Priest demanded the badge details and information of the arresting officer.

The officer gave him the details, and was told to leave the station, however, Priest insisted on a pen so he could write down the details.

The officer told him there were pens available at the front count and again, told him to leave the station.

He again refused, and was locked up for the night.

Those were the facts read out in court however, defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was refused the officer's details, hence why he refused to leave.

She said following the arrest of her client he suffered from a torn ligament in his leg and a fractured hand.

She said her client told her, that he was left in that state with no medical attention or water for about 3.5 hours.

As a result, she said her client's life had gone in a 'downwards spiral' having a negative impact on his mental health.

"He is pleading guilty because he just wants to get his life back on track .. He finally gained employed yesterday after losing his job," Ms Ramos said.

"My client has said that he is not an aggressive person ... stupid, maybe."

Priest piped up and added in that he was also very 'stubborn' scoring a laugh from Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho.

However despite this, Priest then asked Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho for the badge number of the arresting officer.

He told Ms Ho that he has been 'verbally' abused by the officer.

Ms Ho said in her profession she had been called various insulting names, and said that sometimes, "you've just got to have big shoulders about these things."

She said that if Priest hadn't been intoxicated it was highly likely he wouldn't have acted the same way.

Ms Ho told Priest that Gladstone police officers had a lot on their plates and already had a tough job; and didn't need anyone making it more difficult for them.

She said as a result, there needed to be a level of respect shown by residents.

"You were intoxicated," she said.

"When you go about demanding things you have no right to demand ... well you are going to find yourself in trouble."

Priest was placed on a good behaviour bond for four months.

A conviction was not recorded.