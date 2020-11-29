Menu
A Gladstone man hadn’t really changed his ways when he was caught with a pipe.
Crime

Gladstone man claimed to police he’d ‘changed his ways'

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Nov 2020 12:03 PM
WHEN Raymond John Vassallo was intercepted at Ambrose on November 9, he told the police something they suspected was not right.

The 50-year-old told the police about his drug history and how he had “changed his ways” but the way he was acting suggested that may not have been the case.

During the search police located a glass pipe with burn marks on it.

Vassallo said he had used it a week earlier to smoke ice.

Vassallo pleaded guilty in writing to possessing a utensil and the matter was heard ex parte in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24.

Vassallo was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

