Gladstone man chose the wrong place to hide from police

WHEN police came knocking at his door, a Gladstone man thought his best bet was to hide.

WHEN police came knocking at his door, a Gladstone man thought his best bet was to hide.

That was until police officers heard Luke Edward Bracken moving around above them inside the roof.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 11 charges including enter dwelling with intent, obstruct police and two count of stealing.

The father-of-two's offences were committed between June and October 2018.

The court heard on June 28 Bracken entered into an unlocked garage and stole a Yamaha motorcycle, which he later spray-painted and used in a fuel drive-off in October.

The court heard Bracken was unlicensed at the time of offending, disqualified by a court order. He was also using the wrong registration plates on the bike.

On August 29 he entered the Gladstone Boating Camping Fishing store and stole a tool worth $89.

When police got wind of where the stolen bike was being stored on October 6, officers attended a location in Gladstone.

Police heard voices inside and "loud banging” and were greeted by a woman at the door.

Officers searched the house but there was no sign of Bracken, until a sound came from above them.

Bracken had climbed into the roof in an attempt to hide from police and was putting weight on the manhole entry in an attempt to deter them.

The court heard at one stage officers were led to believe Bracken had a gun, causing a "standoff” that lasted about five minutes.

Officers were able to arrest Bracken and although he did not have a gun, police found a 12 gauge shot gun round; drug utensils and clip seal bags containing three points of meth.

The court heard Bracken had previously had his licence disqualified indefinitely, after eight previous disqualified driving convictions.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos had spent the past 48 days in custody for the offending.

Ms Ramos told the court her client was "candid” about his issues with drug use.

She said upon his release from jail he wanted to pursue a career as a chef and have more children.

The court heard Bracken was a father to a 13-year-old boy and a girl, 10.

She said her client had undertaken several courses to "better himself” and make use of his time in custody.

Magistrate Kinsella said: "I suspect he's not a bad bloke when he's off the drugs”.

Bracken was sentenced to 15 months jail; to serve five months behind bars before parole release.

Magistrate Kinsella took time already served into account and ordered his parole release date for March 6, 2019.

