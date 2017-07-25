Gladstone man chooses pride over clean criminal history

POOR MEMORY: A Gladstone man has been slapped with a criminal conviction after failing to return a carpet cleaner.

A GLADSTONE man who chose his pride over common courtesy has been slapped with a criminal conviction.

Kyle Steven Naude pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing.

On December 22, Naude hired out the use of a carpet-cleaning machine from a Gladstone business, which was meant to be returned after 24-hours.

However, it wasn't returned the following day and after weeks of not receiving a reply from Naude, the owner of the machine reported it stolen to police on January 16.

Three months later, police took up with Naude at his address and questioned him about the machine.

He told police he still had it in his possession.

Naude said for a few weeks he had simply forgotten about it, only to be reminded he still had the machine when the owner contacted him about it.

He told officers that given it had been so long, he was "too embarrassed” to take the carpet-cleaner back.

He gave police the machine, which was returned to its owner.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was only 24-years-old, and was likely to be leaving Queensland with his two children and partner after being offered a job as a dump truck driver in NSW.

She said if the magistrate recorded a conviction, it could hurt his employment prospects.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $300 fine.

A conviction was recorded.