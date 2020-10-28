Gladstone man choked partner until she stopped breathing

A former Mackay man was sentenced to 14 months jail with immediate parole after twice choking his partner until she blacked out.

A GLADSTONE man who choked a woman to the point she stopped breathing had eight prior convictions of domestic violence against the same victim.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the Gladstone District Court on Tuesday about the latest incident on May 27 this year.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named by law, was at the victim’s house where they exchanged insults.

The man followed the woman into the bedroom before he squeezed her neck for 10 seconds which stopped her from breathing.

The police were called due to complaints of screaming.

The man denied any altercation however he was questioned about a scratch on his neck.

It was then he admitted he had choked the woman.

Ms O’Rourke told the court about the man’s eight prior convictions which included an argument where he put his hand on the victim’s neck and pushed her away on August 14, 2018.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

Ms O’Rourke said at the time of the most recent offence before the court, the man was on a suspended sentence.

Ms O’Rourke said there was a “clear escalation” to his offending.

The man’s defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client had many problems growing up due to his mother’s use of amphetamines and marijuana.

He said his client too fell into the marijuana scene after completing Year 9, however he had held employment in hospitality.

Mr Polley said his client recognised he had a lot to learn in respect to relationships with women and realised he could not be with the victim.

He said upon release his client had plans to move to Rockhampton to be away from the victim in Gladstone.

“The fact is everybody in life experiences difficulty in their relationships,” Judge Michael Burnett told the man.

“But not many people engage in this sort of behaviour in response to those difficulties.”

The man pleaded guilty to choking and to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was sentenced to two years and seven-and-a-half months’ imprisonment.

Due to 153 days served in pre-sentence custody, the man will be eligible for parole on January 26 next year.