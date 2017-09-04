29°
Gladstone man charged with hit and run appears in court

CHARGED: The man will reappear in court in October. Alistair Brightman
Sarah Barnham
TROY Anthony Salam appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning charged with three offences:

  • Failing to remain at a road incident and assisting an injured person (showing callous disregard)
  • Driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using road
  • Driving under the influence.

No facts of the accused man's alleged offending were heard in court as the matter was adjourned for case conferencing.

He was represented by defence lawyer Lauren Townsend.

Mr Salam's bail was enlarged, and he will reappear in court on October 9.

