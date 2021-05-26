Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

He may not have definite plans just yet, but a Gladstone man has no doubt he will find plenty of ways to enjoy his Super 66 win of more than $350,000.

The regional Queenslander held the only division one winning entry in Super 66 (draw 4157) on Saturday, May 22.

He takes home a division one prize of $355,067.70.

The Central Queensland man explained he’d keep working for now but would put his prize towards his retirement fund.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his life-changing entry at Nextra Valley News, Shop 15, Centro Valley Shopping Centre.

Confirming his weekend win with an official from The Lott on Wednesday morning, the Central Queensland winner explained he’d only checked his ticket on Tuesday night.

“It’s certainly come as a pleasant surprise to me,” he said.

“I am still trying to believe it’s true.

“I was so shocked when I checked my ticket last night and I think I am probably still in shock.”

When asked what he thought he might do with a spare $355,000 in his bank account, the Gladstone resident said it would go towards his retirement.

“It will certainly come in handy when I decide to retire.

“I am going to keep working for now but I will put it in the bank for the moment and have a think.”

Nextra Valley News team member Kristyn Jacobson said she was so happy for their regular and loyal customer.



“This man comes in all the time and it’s lovely to see him win this prize,” she explained.

“It’s always such great news for both us and the community when these prizes go to locals.

“This is the first division one winning entry we’ve sold since we’ve moved store but we’ve sold plenty over the years.”

The winning numbers in Super 66 (draw 4157) were 6, 1, 0, 5, 8 and 8.