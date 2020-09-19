Gladstone man caught with illegal drugs at medical facility

A Gladstone man says he doesn’t remember being caught with drugs in a medical facility.

Nathan Robert David Ezekiela couldn’t remember the day he was caught with marijuana in a medical facility.

The drugs were found in the 32-year-old’s room, down the cushioning of a chair, on December 4 by a staff member.

The 7g of marijuana were handed to police but on a later date when Ezekiela was interviewed he said he couldn’t remember the incident.

Just more than a month earlier on October 27, Ezekiela was caught on the Dawson Highway with two clipseal bags with remnants of a crystal substance which he said he hasn’t “used” for a couple of months.

Ezekiela pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and anything used in a drug offence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was fined $800 with a conviction recorded.

