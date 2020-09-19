Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man says he doesn’t remember being caught with drugs in a medical facility.
A Gladstone man says he doesn’t remember being caught with drugs in a medical facility.
Crime

Gladstone man caught with illegal drugs at medical facility

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Nathan Robert David Ezekiela couldn’t remember the day he was caught with marijuana in a medical facility.

The drugs were found in the 32-year-old’s room, down the cushioning of a chair, on December 4 by a staff member.

The 7g of marijuana were handed to police but on a later date when Ezekiela was interviewed he said he couldn’t remember the incident.

Just more than a month earlier on October 27, Ezekiela was caught on the Dawson Highway with two clipseal bags with remnants of a crystal substance which he said he hasn’t “used” for a couple of months.

Ezekiela pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and anything used in a drug offence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was fined $800 with a conviction recorded.

Read more drug possession:

Drugs left in teen’s room after party

Leopard print crop top doesn’t impress magistrate

Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man unconscious with head wound outside Gladstone Library

        Premium Content Man unconscious with head wound outside Gladstone Library

        News UPDATE: The reason why was revealed after paramedics attended the scene.

        Paramedics called to man with ‘stab wound’

        Premium Content Paramedics called to man with ‘stab wound’

        News UPDATE: Emergency services crews and police raced to a caravan park this...

        ‘SAD’: Trophies for junior netball team stolen

        Premium Content ‘SAD’: Trophies for junior netball team stolen

        Crime “It should be safe for people to be able to have parcels delivered to their house.”...

        Drag racers gear up for round five at Benaraby

        Premium Content Drag racers gear up for round five at Benaraby

        News The Off Street Meet is on tonight and Championship round five tomorrow.