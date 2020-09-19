Gladstone man caught with illegal drugs at medical facility
Nathan Robert David Ezekiela couldn’t remember the day he was caught with marijuana in a medical facility.
The drugs were found in the 32-year-old’s room, down the cushioning of a chair, on December 4 by a staff member.
The 7g of marijuana were handed to police but on a later date when Ezekiela was interviewed he said he couldn’t remember the incident.
Just more than a month earlier on October 27, Ezekiela was caught on the Dawson Highway with two clipseal bags with remnants of a crystal substance which he said he hasn’t “used” for a couple of months.
Ezekiela pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and anything used in a drug offence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.
He was fined $800 with a conviction recorded.
