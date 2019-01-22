Gladstone man caught stealing racy $50 product

A GLADSTONE man has been told to stay away from the region's bad influences after committing several offences including the theft of a sex toy.

Adrian James O'Dea pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of stealing, possession of restricted items, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils and possess anything used in the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said just 11 days after police executed a search warrant at O'Dea's home, he was caught stealing from the Chemist Warehouse.

On July 23, 2018 about 8.25am O'Dea stole a $49.99 sex toy from the Chemist Warehouse at Clinton.

This was after police executed a warrant at his Kirkwood home on July 12 at 7.35am and found several illegal items.

Officers found two grams of methylamphetamine, a phone police suspected was used in the supply of drugs and a glass smoking pipe.

Police also found an extendible baton weapon.

Defence lawyer Belinda Hight said the weapon was equipment her client used when he was a security guard.

She said prior to losing his job, the 31-year-old was a security guard for 10 years,

Ms Hight said O'Dea's divorce in 2016 sent his life on a downward spiral.

The court was told O'Dea had a criminal history that involved like-offending.

Ms Hight said O'Dea had removed himself from Gladstone's bad crowds since the offending.

"Mr O'Dea has been clean since August last year," she said.

Ms Hight said her client was guaranteed a job in February with a metal fabrications company.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella encouraged O'Dea to keep it that way and sentenced him to six months jail with immediate parole.

Mr Kinsella said O'Dea would be subject to strict conditions including random drug tests.

O'Dea was also placed on a 12 month probation order and ordered to pay full compensation to the Chemist Warehouse.

Convictions were recorded.