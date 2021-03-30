Gladstone man caught drink-driving after party

A man who allowed his mates to make his drinks at a party before getting caught drink-driving, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Aaron Charles Mahoney, 26, pleaded guilty to his offending.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Mahoney’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 11, at 10.50pm, Tannum Sands police intercepted Mahoney driving a Mazda BT-50 on Malpas St, Tannum Sands, and he submitted to a roadside breath test.

Mahoney, a truck driver, returned a positive blood-alcohol reading of 0.139.

When questioned, Mahoney said he had been drinking at a mate’s house that night and had two mid-strength beers at 6pm, but then switched to pre-mixed rums.

Mahoney said he never usually drank, but let his mates make his rums at and after 8pm.

Mahoney’s solicitor said his client had ambitions of joining the army and understood Mahoney had to hold employment for two years to be considered.

“My client will encounter difficulties within his employment if Your Honour is minded to impose a lengthy suspension,” he said.

Mr Manthey said he took into consideration Mahoney’s previous traffic record, which had offences of a like nature within a five-year span, when handing down sentence.

Mahoney was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

