Gladstone man calls ex-girlfriend nearly 1000 times in 13 hours

IT TOOK 993 missed calls for a young Gladstone man to realise that his ex-partner had no intention of picking up her phone.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to the domestic violence offence of unlawful stalking and threatening to contravene a court-made order.

The 17-year-old is the respondent in a no-contact order taken out by his ex-girlfriend in December last year.

However, the teen breached the order on February 25, when he put his mobile number on private and contacted the aggrieved.

The aggrieved answered the call at about 11.33pm, but hung up when she heard the familiar voice saying "oi" on the other end of the line.

Sometime later, her phone alerted her to the fact that she had 95 missed calls from the same number, and her phone couldn't store any more.

When she reported the incident to the police, officers went through the phone records where it was revealed that the man had actually tried to call her nearly 1000 times within a 13-hour period that day.

About a month later the man went to the police station and voluntarily participated in a police recorded interview.

He admitted that he had called the aggrieved at least 100 times, but said he couldn't remember any more than that.

He told officers that he was confused and angry at 'what had happened between them' and wanted closure.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client lived in Mt Larcom and the aggrieved was living in Townsville.

She said that at a young age her client suffered from a head injury that later lead to him suffering from 'intellectual issues'.

Despite this, her client was involved in community-based projects, a keen football player and just wanted to move on from the whole ordeal.

She also said that since the offending, the aggrieved had changed her number and her client could no longer reach his ex-partner, even if he wanted too.

"The offending only occurred over one day," she said.

"Yes, it was a large number of calls ... But he is only 17-years-old and it was his first girlfriend and his first heart break."

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was clear that the teen had a bad reaction to the breakdown of the relationship and had issues controlling his anger.

She told the teen that he needed to understand that his behaviour was not acceptable.

He was placed on an 18-month probation subject to medical psychiatric assessment and domestic violence counselling.

A conviction was not recorded.