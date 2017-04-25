Gladstone man brought soldier left on French soil home

PRIDE: Warrant Officer retired Brett Marsh brought an unknown solider from France home to Australia.

HE lost 18 mates in one fell swoop.

That was the reality for many ex-service men including retired Warrant Officer Brett Marsh.

"S***, how do you explain it?” Mr Marsh said.

"You walk onto a field that is just green and there is fallen soldiers' headstones (everywhere).”

Originally from New South Wales, Mr Marsh served for 20 years in aviation at East Timor after first learning to fly a plane when he was 16 years old.

Anzac dawn service in Gladstone, 2017. Mike Richards GLA250417GDAWN

After years of seeing the unimaginable like many service people, the Gladstone man was given the opportunity to help return an unknown solider to Australia.

"I was lucky enough in '93 to pick up an unknown solider in France and bring him home to an Australian lady,” Mr Marsh said.

"Everywhere you look, it's just thousands upon thousands of headstones.

"We walk through and there's still trenches where all the guys fought.

"It's about remembering fallen mates ... mateship and pride.”

Originally wanting to be a pilot, Mr Marsh joined the army because of his love for aviation.

The ex-serviceman said it got to a stage in his life where either he or his father had to leave home.

"So I joined the army in aviation for as long as I can remember,” Mr Marsh said.

"And then I had to get out, (I was) broken.”

Mr Marsh's wife, Win, said she had seen the trauma left by the army.

Suffering post traumatic stress, Mrs Marsh said when ex-servicemen did share their stories, they could be pretty scary.

"Things will come out now and again about the rib cage in the tree and a bit of leg over there, that sort of stuff,” she said.

"He doesn't talk that much ... a lot of men keep it inside (because) men don't cry, that doesn't work.”

Offering free services to ex-service people, Win said they helped people talk about their experiences in conflict, aiming to decrease suicide numbers.

Wearing his grandfather's medals from World War II and his own medals, Mr Marsh said his medals were a symbol of the decades he spent in the defence force.

"It's more about the mates you lost,” he said.

"I'm lucky I get to wear these and still be standing here.”

With the largest number of Australian lives lost in World War I on French soil, Mr Marsh said he would be commemorating the centenary next year.

"It will be bigger than Gallipoli,” he said.