Gladstone man broke ex-girlfriend’s nose

A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to assault occassioning bodily harm after an attack on his ex-girlfriend.

A court heard a man blamed “a trip and fall” into his ex-partner for her horrific injuries, including a broken nose.

The defendant, 21, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video link from the Capricornia Correctional Facility on Friday before Magistrate Bevan Manthey and prosecutor Kelvin Boyd.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and Mr Boyd read the facts of his case.

The defendant and victim were in an intimate relationship for two years and had been residing together for approximately a year before separating.

On December 18, 2020, at 8.30pm the victim was at an address in West Gladstone.

After an argument with the defendant earlier in the night, the defendant pulled up in his vehicle outside the house.

The defendant exited the vehicle and ran towards the victim who was walking down the driveway when he suddenly tackled her to the ground, then hit the back of her head on the concrete.

The defendant then grabbed the victim’s head with both hands and pulled his head back and hit the victim in her nose with his forehead.

The defendant then continued to hit the victim’s head into the concrete, approximately five to six times, before the victim was pulled away by a dog and witnesses intervened and tackled him.

Police took up with the victim at 11.40pm at Gladstone Hospital, where they found she had multiple abrasions to the back of her head, behind her ears, and blood on her face and nose.

She suffered a broken nose as a result of the incident and photographs were taken of the injuries.

On December 21, police located the defendant at a shopping complex in Gladstone where he was arrested and transported to the Gladstone Police Station for questioning.

The defendant stated he attended the address to speak to the victim after an earlier argument and had run up the driveway but tripped and fallen into the victim.

The defendant denied striking the victim in the nose with his forehead or grabbing and hitting her head on the concrete repetitively.

The defendant could not explain the blood on the victim’s face or how her nose had been broken.

The defendant stated further that one of the residents at the address had choked him out immediately after he had fallen into the victim.

The defendant was charged, and his bail was denied.

Mr Manthey sentenced the defendant to 15 months’ imprisonment, however, he was released on immediate parole due to time already served in custody.

A conviction was recorded.

