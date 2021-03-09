Gladstone man blows over three times legal limit

A Gladstone man who refused to be arrested by police after blowing three times the legal blood alcohol limit, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Mark Stewart Ellwood, a 32-year-old Clinton man, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Ellwood’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 13, at 12.30am, police intercepted Ellwood driving a black Holden Statesman on Wilga St, Kin Kora, for a random breath test.

Police could smell alcohol on Ellwood’s breath and observed his glassy eyes.

When questioned Ellwood admitted to police that he had consumed four glasses of wine between 8pm and 11pm the evening prior.

Ellwood further admitted he consumed the wine at a friend’s home at West Gladstone, before driving to a friend’s place in Gladstone’s CBD.

He could offer no emergency reason for driving while intoxicated.

He blew 0.154.

Police escorted Ellwood to the police car when he refused to get in and began arguing about leaving his car.

The responding senior constable warned Ellwood if he did not get into the police car, he would be charged with obstructing police.

Ellwood was given a last chance, however, he did not comply and was subsequently arrested for obstructing police.

He was transported due to the Gladstone police station due to behaviour such as grabbing onto the police car and tensing his arms before being handcuffed.

Ellwood was processed through the Gladstone Watch-house and released on a bail undertaking to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Manthey fined Ellwood $1000 and suspended him from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

