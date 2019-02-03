Gladstone man blames girlfriend for heroin addiction

A COURT has heard a Gladstone man was easily led astray by his girlfriend in his efforts to overcome a heroin addiction.

A COURT has heard a Gladstone man was easily led astray by his girlfriend in his efforts to overcome a heroin addiction. FotoMaximum

A COURT has heard a Gladstone man was easily led astray by his girlfriend in his efforts to overcome a heroin addiction.

Floyd Lindsay Sandow pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges including one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to take care with a syringe and driving unlicensed.

The court heard it wasn't long after Sandow was released from jail on previous charges he was involved in another crime spree.

On October 18 a car was stolen by one of Sandow's co-offenders.

Sandow was picked up in the car and soon after it became the subject of a police investigation.

The car was found dumped but Sandow had left his fingerprints on the rear-view mirror.

Police also found six uncapped syringes and one capped.

When police attended his address, Sandow admitted to driving the car and using drugs. He was not charged with the theft of the vehicle.

A search of the address Sandow was living turned up syringes he had used to inject heroin.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client struggled with drug use and had been addicted to heroin, morphine and meth for the past five years.

Ms Ditchfield said Sandow had recently been in a relationship with a woman who was also heavily addicted and encouraged Sandow to use drugs, despite his efforts to get clean.

The 27-year-old told his lawyer he was "getting too old” and wanted to move to Maryborough to live with family.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Sandow's criminal history was woeful and at the time of offending he was on a suspended jail term.

Sandow had spent 105 days in custody for the offending and Mr Kinsella took it as time already served.

He imposed 12 months jail with parole release on February 20, 2019.

Sandow's breach of the suspended jail term was also committed to Gladstone District Court in April.

A bail application was made whoever Mr Kinsella refused it.