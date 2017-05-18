20°
Gladstone man arrested in driveway, chasing naked girlfriend

Sarah Barnham
| 18th May 2017 4:00 AM
The Gladstone Police Station was evacuated at 1:50pm on Thursday after a suspicious package was left at the station by a member of the public. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
The Gladstone Police Station was evacuated at 1:50pm on Thursday after a suspicious package was left at the station by a member of the public. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

IT WAS a series of unfortunate events that led to a Gladstone man spending time behind bars.

Nigel Hurst pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including driving without a license on a SPER suspension and driving under the influence.

The court heard that police were patrolling the streets at about 2.30am March 13.

Hurst was pulled over and returned a blood alcohol reading of .150%.

He also admitted to police that he did not hold a driver's license, and gave police no reason as to why he got behind the wheel.

The offending was a breach of bail conditions, imposed on him from prior offending.

He was arrested that night and taken into custody.

However in court, Hurst told visiting magistrate Ross Woodford that he hadn't gotten any further than his own driveway when police had pulled him over.

"The missus and I had been drinking and we got into a fight,” he told the court.

"She ran down the street naked, so I got in my car to go after her.

"Someone called the police, and just as I got in my car to bring her home, she was only down the street, the police pulled up.

"I understand I should not have even tried to drive.”

He was given a global fine for both offences of $1200, and disqualified from applying for a license 11 months.

FLOOD WATCH: Gladstone included in BOM flood warning

FLOOD WATCH: Gladstone included in BOM flood warning

Gladstone is set to cop an end-of-week downpour.

Foster carer caught for horror act 'smiled' at girls

CRIME: Foster carer and youth worker sexually abused two girls in his care.

"HE sat and smiled at us" as he learnt his fate.

Cafe owner: A fair slice of the pie, please

UNIMPRESSED: Mt Larcom Cafe owner Julie Beel was unhappy with a mobile food van setting up shop only metres from her business on Raglan St.

CAFE owner left unimpressed by food van encroaching on her turf.

Three big days lined up at 1770 Festival

HISTORIC: Actors will recreate the landing of Captain James Cook at 1770.

TOWN celebrates with weekend full of entertainment and activities.

