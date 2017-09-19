Gladstone man arrested, extradited from QLD on child sex charge

A GLADSTONE man will be extradited back to South Australia after he was arrested on Friday over child sex charges.

The man, who cannot be named, faces one charge of having sexual intercourse with a person under 14-years of age.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court issued the warrant for the man's arrest in July.

He was arrested by Gladstone officers on Friday afternoon at his home and spent the weekend at the watch-house.

He appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was released into the custody of two Adelaide police officers; ordered to be extradited back to South Australia.

The man will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday at 9am, where, defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client would apply for bail.

The offence was alleged to have been committed between January 2014 - August 2014.