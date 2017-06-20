Gladstone man a finalist for Queensland Training Awards

HUMBLE Gladstone horticulturist David Ostrofski simply loves his job.

Recently chosen as a finalist for the Queensland Training Awards, the Gladstone Regional Council parks labourer said he had been working in the industry for almost five years.

"I have always wanted a qualification I could use as part of my work, but really didn't think that would happen considering my age and learning difficulties,” Mr Ostrofski said.

"(Being a finalist), it's overwhelming considering I'm almost 56 years old.”

Mr Ostrofski said although winning the nominated category 'Equity VET Student of the Year' would look good on his resume, he has no ambitions to leave his role at the council.

"They have been really good to me since I started work with them,” he said.

"I enjoy keeping the town beautiful and clean for locals and visitors so they have pride in their community and return in the future.”

Overwhelmed by being a finalist, Mr Ostrofski said the awards were important to recognise the hard work of everyone nominate as well as everyone who worked hard in achieving their desired qualifications.