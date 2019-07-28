Gladstone make-up artist's dream comeback
A GLADSTONE make-up artist has fulfilled her dream of owning a salon.
Crystal Lamkin has opened an at-home beauty salon called Lamkin Beauty and one day after opening has booked out appointments for the week.
Mrs Lamkin has certificate III qualifications in make-up and beauty and trained with Napoleon Perdis in Rockhampton before an injury took her out of work.
A year later she has started her home salon and will expand to a larger premises in 10 weeks.
"I've always been very passionate about it, I think every woman deserves to feel beautiful,” Mrs Lamkin said.
"I love doing other people up, I love the feeling they get and how happy they are.”
Her experience ranges from formals to bridal, however she has a passion for aged care.
"I did a few nursing home jobs and I used to go there and offer my time in there and it was amazing,” she said.
She is offering make-up services for all occasions, plus brow waxing and tinting and will expand to manicures, pedicures, facials and tans.
She has a base kit featuring high-end brand names such as Jeffree Star and Huda Beauty.
She said keeping up with trends was one of the hardest challenges of the job.
"I've been out for a year and things have upgraded so much,” she said.
"It's just practice, practice, practice, I suppose, for anyone who wants to do make-up.”
To book an appointment visit Crystal Lamkin - MUA on Facebook.
Tip for formal
Crystal Lamkin says this year is all about the glam look - big lashes and glitter are a must.
"Glam is so big at the moment,” she said.
"I'm doing two glam workshops coming up.”