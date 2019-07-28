Menu
SITTING PRETTY: Crystal Lamkin is reigniting her beauty and make-up business from her Gladstone home.
Business

Gladstone make-up artist's dream comeback

liana walker
by
27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE make-up artist has fulfilled her dream of owning a salon.

Crystal Lamkin has opened an at-home beauty salon called Lamkin Beauty and one day after opening has booked out appointments for the week.

Mrs Lamkin has certificate III qualifications in make-up and beauty and trained with Napoleon Perdis in Rockhampton before an injury took her out of work.

A year later she has started her home salon and will expand to a larger premises in 10 weeks.

Crystal Lamkin is reigniting her beauty and makeup business from her Gladstone home.
"I've always been very passionate about it, I think every woman deserves to feel beautiful,” Mrs Lamkin said.

"I love doing other people up, I love the feeling they get and how happy they are.”

Her experience ranges from formals to bridal, however she has a passion for aged care.

"I did a few nursing home jobs and I used to go there and offer my time in there and it was amazing,” she said.

She is offering make-up services for all occasions, plus brow waxing and tinting and will expand to manicures, pedicures, facials and tans.

Crystal Lamkin is reigniting her beauty and makeup business from her Gladstone home.
She has a base kit featuring high-end brand names such as Jeffree Star and Huda Beauty.

She said keeping up with trends was one of the hardest challenges of the job.

"I've been out for a year and things have upgraded so much,” she said.

"It's just practice, practice, practice, I suppose, for anyone who wants to do make-up.”

To book an appointment visit Crystal Lamkin - MUA on Facebook.

Crystal Lamkin is reigniting her beauty and makeup business from her Gladstone home.
Tip for formal

Crystal Lamkin says this year is all about the glam look - big lashes and glitter are a must.

"Glam is so big at the moment,” she said.

"I'm doing two glam workshops coming up.”

beauty salon business makeup artist
Gladstone Observer

