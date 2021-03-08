Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart pleaded guilty to driving while demerit point suspended in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday. Generic image.

A Gladstone magistrate slammed excuse makers in court on Monday.

Bevan Manthey’s frustration came to light during the matter of Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart.

Stewart, a 24-year-old house painter, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a licence (demerit point suspended).

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Stewart’s case to the court.

At 9am on February 2, police conducting static enforcement on Kirkwood Rd, intercepted Stewart for a licence and registration check.

Stewart was the holder of a provisional licence at the time and police checks uncovered he was demerit point suspended.

Mr Manthey said he had his objections to the way court-ordered disqualified offenders were punished with a mandatory six-month disqualification.

“Because it takes away the magistrate’s discretion on specific cases - it is an automatic six month suspension, he said.

“I can’t do anything about that, unfortunately. I have heard all the (expletive) excuses over the years.”

Stewart was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

