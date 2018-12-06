Gladstone-made kits will provide support to Nepalese girls

Alison Murdoch from CQU, Laraine Frost, Marguerita Dobrinin, Tracy Buchanan from CQU and Marg Morris, at the handing over of goods to Gladstone charity Days for Girls.

Alison Murdoch from CQU, Laraine Frost, Marguerita Dobrinin, Tracy Buchanan from CQU and Marg Morris, at the handing over of goods to Gladstone charity Days for Girls. Matt Taylor GLA051218DFG

DAYS for Girls Gladstone was elated to present 50 sanitary kits to Central Queensland University nursing students yesterday.

The kits will be given to girls in Nepal during a CQUniversity nursing trip to Pokhara in January.

Days for Girls Gladstone co-leader Marguerita Dobrinin said the kits went a long way as many Nepalese girls were accustomed to staying away from public places during menstruation.

"We are very excited to be handing over 50 beautiful kits, each containing everything a girl needs to manage her menstruation for three years," Ms Dobrinin said.

"By giving each girl the ability to manage her menstruation, each kit allows the recipient to attend school or work during her period.

"Without this kit, the girl must stay away from public places and she loses about three to four days every month of her reproductive life."