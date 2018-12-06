Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alison Murdoch from CQU, Laraine Frost, Marguerita Dobrinin, Tracy Buchanan from CQU and Marg Morris, at the handing over of goods to Gladstone charity Days for Girls.
Alison Murdoch from CQU, Laraine Frost, Marguerita Dobrinin, Tracy Buchanan from CQU and Marg Morris, at the handing over of goods to Gladstone charity Days for Girls. Matt Taylor GLA051218DFG
News

Gladstone-made kits will provide support to Nepalese girls

Noor Gillani
by
6th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAYS for Girls Gladstone was elated to present 50 sanitary kits to Central Queensland University nursing students yesterday.

The kits will be given to girls in Nepal during a CQUniversity nursing trip to Pokhara in January.

Days for Girls Gladstone co-leader Marguerita Dobrinin said the kits went a long way as many Nepalese girls were accustomed to staying away from public places during menstruation.

"We are very excited to be handing over 50 beautiful kits, each containing everything a girl needs to manage her menstruation for three years," Ms Dobrinin said.

"By giving each girl the ability to manage her menstruation, each kit allows the recipient to attend school or work during her period.

"Without this kit, the girl must stay away from public places and she loses about three to four days every month of her reproductive life."

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    LNP calls for inquiry into Queensland bushfires

    premium_icon LNP calls for inquiry into Queensland bushfires

    Environment 'Climate change can't be used as an excuse to do nothing. If anything, climate change means we should be adapting our response more.'

    $885k road upgrade hoped to ease Clinton school traffic

    premium_icon $885k road upgrade hoped to ease Clinton school traffic

    News It's hoped the new roundabout will be finished by Christmas.

    Gladstone Gig Guide

    Gladstone Gig Guide

    News Plenty of bands, games and competitions

    Customers devastated as cafe closes, now up for sale

    premium_icon Customers devastated as cafe closes, now up for sale

    News CUSTOMERS were brought to tears when they found out

    Local Partners