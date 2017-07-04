Gladstone loses its 'larger than life' proud Navy man

Coming together in their thousands Gladstone residents pay their respect to fallen soldiers. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

THE kids around town used to call him Bob the Builder and this local legend built a mighty legacy here in Gladstone.

From riding in the passenger seat of a T model Ford down Goondoon St to having the honour of reading the Naval Ode, Bob Webster was a figurehead at every celebration for servicemen and women in Gladstone.

Friends and family will celebrate the 77-year-old's life at his funeral this Friday.

Daughter Vanessa said she thought of her dad as a mate.

"He was more than a character,” she said.

"He always had a lot of stories to tell.”

Bob was a Petty Officer weapon mechanic in the Royal Australian Navy from 1957 - 69.

"Throughout his Navy career he'd travelled extensively with a group of men who liked to have a lot of fun,” Vanessa said.

VALE: Bob Webster pictured in 1962 in Darwin when he was a leading seaman gunner with the Royal Australian Navy.

He called Gladstone home from 1982, and became instrumental in any activities or occasions celebrating returned servicemen and women.

Vanessa said children who live on Geraldine St, where Bob lived, nicknamed him "Bob the builder”.

"There'd always be kids following him around, they'd come in in the afternoon and he'd be tinkering around in his workshop,” Vanessa said.

Bob was a talented handyman, even the box that an Australian flag will fly from during his funeral, was made by the man himself.

The proud navy man was instrumental in starting navy cadets in Gladstone pre-1997.

In recent yeras Bob insisted that while delivering the naval ode at Gladstone services that a young navy cadet stood alongside him.

"In 2016 there was a young navy cadet who stood by Dad, and he didn't leave his side all day,” Vanessa said.

"For me, to see that, I was really chuffed.”

"He'll be sorely missed, especially having his smiling face around on the Anzac Day parade,” Gladstone RSL sub branch secretary Peter Young said.

"He's a larger than life character.

After years of deteriorating health, Bob died at the Gladstone Mater Hospital on June 26.

"Five years ago the doctors told Dad he wouldn't see Christmas,” Vanessa said.

"So he started saying, 'well they didn't say which Christmas'.”

Bob's funeral is on Friday at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium Chapel at 2pm.