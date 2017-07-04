26°
News

Gladstone loses its 'larger than life' proud Navy man

Tegan Annett
| 4th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
Coming together in their thousands Gladstone residents pay their respect to fallen soldiers. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer
Coming together in their thousands Gladstone residents pay their respect to fallen soldiers. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA250415ANZACDAY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE kids around town used to call him Bob the Builder and this local legend built a mighty legacy here in Gladstone.

From riding in the passenger seat of a T model Ford down Goondoon St to having the honour of reading the Naval Ode, Bob Webster was a figurehead at every celebration for servicemen and women in Gladstone.

Friends and family will celebrate the 77-year-old's life at his funeral this Friday.

Daughter Vanessa said she thought of her dad as a mate.

"He was more than a character,” she said.

"He always had a lot of stories to tell.”

Bob was a Petty Officer weapon mechanic in the Royal Australian Navy from 1957 - 69.

"Throughout his Navy career he'd travelled extensively with a group of men who liked to have a lot of fun,” Vanessa said.

VALE: Bob Webster pictured in 1962 in Darwin when he was a leading seaman gunner with the Royal Australian Navy.
VALE: Bob Webster pictured in 1962 in Darwin when he was a leading seaman gunner with the Royal Australian Navy.

He called Gladstone home from 1982, and became instrumental in any activities or occasions celebrating returned servicemen and women.

Vanessa said children who live on Geraldine St, where Bob lived, nicknamed him "Bob the builder”.

"There'd always be kids following him around, they'd come in in the afternoon and he'd be tinkering around in his workshop,” Vanessa said.

Bob was a talented handyman, even the box that an Australian flag will fly from during his funeral, was made by the man himself.

The proud navy man was instrumental in starting navy cadets in Gladstone pre-1997.

In recent yeras Bob insisted that while delivering the naval ode at Gladstone services that a young navy cadet stood alongside him.

"In 2016 there was a young navy cadet who stood by Dad, and he didn't leave his side all day,” Vanessa said.

"For me, to see that, I was really chuffed.”

"He'll be sorely missed, especially having his smiling face around on the Anzac Day parade,” Gladstone RSL sub branch secretary Peter Young said.

"He's a larger than life character.

After years of deteriorating health, Bob died at the Gladstone Mater Hospital on June 26.

"Five years ago the doctors told Dad he wouldn't see Christmas,” Vanessa said.

"So he started saying, 'well they didn't say which Christmas'.”

Bob's funeral is on Friday at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium Chapel at 2pm.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone worker made redundant grows own drugs to save money

Gladstone worker made redundant grows own drugs to save...

A GLADSTONE truck driver who was recently made redundant has resorted to a home-grown method of saving money.

Man on Centrelink pulled over twice in three days for drug driving

FILE PHOTO: Just three days after police charged a Gladstone man for drug driving, he was back behind the wheel and under the influence.

Man pulled over twice in three days for same offence

13 groups receive grant: Gladstone MP gives local clubs $235K

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Tokyo company's plan to pump $500K into 4 CQ centres

JAPANESE OWNERS: Global Sky Group has purchased four Central Queensland childcare centres in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Japanese company snaps up four Rockhampton and Yeppoon facilities

Local Partners

'Today we right the wrong': NAIDOC Week kicks off

NAIDOC week's big beginning: The 'flag will be put up every single day'

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Director of Rex Silver Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd Thelma Silver and the 1983 analogue telephone used to call Ergon Energy during the region's power outage.

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with 80s blackout phone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

MAVERICK MP Bob Katter had viewers confused Monday night when he said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella” during an emotional episode of Q&A.

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL...SLOPING BLOCK IN EST. AREA...BE QUICK TO SECURE

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go ... $90,000

Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go past this re-sale in Carinya Park estate. This 795m2 gentle sloping block is surrounded by...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

INVESTOR ALERT... LONG LEASE IN PLACE... ACT NOW!

23 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 2 $265,000

This is your opportunity to enter the super affordable property market in Gladstone. Buy at the bottom on market for the long term gain. Add this prime investment...

MOTIVATED SALE... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT... BRAND NEW LARGE HOME

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 NOW $429,000

The seller's instructions are clear, this property must be sold!! Over 290m2 of living under roof! It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Reno from hell: Builder ordered to pay home owner $140k

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Developer's 31-home plans quashed, $2.3m block up for auction

A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.

Partially finished estate auctioned next month.

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!