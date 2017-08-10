Gladstone local wins Kingfisher Bay holiday, plans to take mum

WINNER: Zoran Radovanovich is off to Kingfisher Island.

RELAXING and exploring is how Zoran Radovanovich is going to spend his time exploring Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island.

Mr Radovanovich was one of 10 lucky Gladstone Observer readers who won two nights' accommodation for two people at Kingfisher Bay which includes return passenger ferry transfers to and from Kingfisher Bay.

"I'm super stoked, I didn't even know I'd entered,” he laughed.

"The old girl, my mum, she apparently collected all the coupons and she entered me. "I think I'm pretty much obliged to take her there now.”

Mr Radovanovich said he had never been to Fraser Island before and couldn't wait to head off.

"I'm just looking froward to exploring,” he said.

"I guess it's coming up to the end of the year now. I've worked a lot, so it will just be a bit of me time over there.

"Just a bit of sun, sand and beers, I can't wait.”

Mr Radovanovich said he would probably head over after the soccer season finished next month.

Snorkelling the island is part of Mr Radovanovich's plan too. Other winners were J Bourke - Gladstone; C Cornwall - Boyne Island; E Loudon - Bundaberg; D Lovett - Gladstone; N Stockbridge - Gladstone; M Vanderlist - Gladstone; R Whiting - Gladstone; G Wills - Gladstone and L Wright - Biloela.