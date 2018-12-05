Gladstone local breaking barriers for women overseas

HANDY HELPERS: Gladstone's Jaclyn McCosker is working for an NGO in Micronesia with her partner Tim Patrick who works as a handyman.

AS TODAY marks International Volunteer Day, one Gladstone resident is doing her best to advance the status of women in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Chuuk Women's Council gender development office Jaclyn McCosker moved to the town of Weno on the island state of Chuuk more than six months ago.

She said the council, a leading NGO in Micronesia, worked to "enhance the social, economic and physical well-being of women and their families" in the region.

"My co-workers work on ... projects like HIV testing or climate resilience workshops (and) I'm behind the scenes on grant proposals, internal reporting and organisational strategy to support the community along the path towards their goals," Ms McCosker said.

Her position follows a degree in Peace Studies and prior experience working with a women's organisation in rural India.

"As a woman, of course I want to help other women access the rights I have," she said.

"Because it's a newly independent country of 40 years, Micronesia is still establishing the laws and institutions we have developed over almost 120 years in Australia.

"This means for issues like domestic abuse or sexual violence, there aren't many resources to help women to seek justice yet."

Ms McCosker has already worked on three successful grant proposals for next year aimed at improving awareness of gender discrimination, encouraging women's participation in politics and bringing a domestic violence counselling service to the state.

She lives in Weno with her partner, Tim Patrick, also from Gladstone, and the pair plans to return sometime next year.