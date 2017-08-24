27°
Gladstone loaded up with events for the next week

24th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
BINGO ON STEROIDS: Seniors Week event includes prizes and dancing. CONTRIBUTED
TODAY

  • Stocklands Shopping Centre (Phillip St) - Culture Train 9.30am for 10am start (FREE)
  • Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 7.30pm
  • Tannum Sands Hotel Meat and Money Raffle, Jackpot $10,000
  • Queens Hotel Karaoke 8pm
  • The Reef 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
  • BITS Bowls Club Bingo 9.30am
  • Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am
  • Rocky Glen Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm
  • Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar Open Mic 6pm

TOMORROW

  • Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm
  • Reef Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7pm start
  • Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke
  • Queens Hotel TJ Hollis 7pm
  • Rocky Glen The Octopus Band 8pm
  • Tannum Sands Hotel Mixtape 8.45pm
  • Young Aus Hotel Raffles, Jackpot $4250 7pm

SATURDAY

  • Queens Hotel Karaoke
  • Club Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 1pm for 2pm start
  • Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
  • Rocky Glen Sonic Playground 8pm
  • Tannum Sands Hotel Full Tilt 8.45pm
  • Young Aus Hotel Promo Girls and Raffles 4pm
  • Everton Park Hotel Jenny Balmer 4.30pm
  • The Grand Hotel ManUp Funding Night 6pm
  • GECC The Magical Toyshop 3pm
  • Imperial Vale Station Back to the Bush (Seniors Week) with morning tea, two course lunch and bush band 10.30am

SUNDAY

  • Young Aus Hotel Mega Raffles 12pm plus Open Mic in the Beer Garden 2pm
  • Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration 1pm for 2pm start
  • Yaralla Bingo from 1pm
  • Railway Hotel Sunday session, 2pm
  • Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 7.30pm
  • Tannum Sands Hotel Family Day, giant slide, face painting, music plus Mayweather vs McGregor on the big screen and multiple screens 11am and Kyle Gallagher at 1pm
  • GECC The Magical Toy Shop 10.30am
  • Crow Street Creative WinterSun Food and Musical Festival noon
  • New Apostolic Church Variety Concert 1pm (entry by gold coin donation)

MONDAY

  • Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
  • BITS Bowls Club Bingo 7.30pm
  • GECC Seniors Week Mayors Morning Tea with Boogie Bingo 10am and We're Going on a Bear Hunt 6pm
  • TUESDAY
  • Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
  • Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am
  • Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot 7pm

WEDNESDAY

  • Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
  • Club Hotel Trivia Night, 6.30pm
  • Young Aus Hotel Trivia, Cash and Prize Giveaways 7pm
  • Gladstone Bowls Club World Cup Barefoot Bowls 6pm for a 6.30pm start
Gladstone Observer

events calendar gig guide

A UNION is demanding the Gladstone Regional Council revert a recent decision it says slashed some council worker's pay by $10 per hour.

