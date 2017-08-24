Gladstone loaded up with events for the next week

TODAY
- Stocklands Shopping Centre (Phillip St) - Culture Train 9.30am for 10am start (FREE)
- Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 7.30pm
- Tannum Sands Hotel Meat and Money Raffle, Jackpot $10,000
- Queens Hotel Karaoke 8pm
- The Reef 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
- BITS Bowls Club Bingo 9.30am
- Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am
- Rocky Glen Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm
- Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar Open Mic 6pm
TOMORROW
- Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm
- Reef Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7pm start
- Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke
- Queens Hotel TJ Hollis 7pm
- Rocky Glen The Octopus Band 8pm
- Tannum Sands Hotel Mixtape 8.45pm
- Young Aus Hotel Raffles, Jackpot $4250 7pm
SATURDAY
- Queens Hotel Karaoke
- Club Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 1pm for 2pm start
- Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
- Rocky Glen Sonic Playground 8pm
- Tannum Sands Hotel Full Tilt 8.45pm
- Young Aus Hotel Promo Girls and Raffles 4pm
- Everton Park Hotel Jenny Balmer 4.30pm
- The Grand Hotel ManUp Funding Night 6pm
- GECC The Magical Toyshop 3pm
- Imperial Vale Station Back to the Bush (Seniors Week) with morning tea, two course lunch and bush band 10.30am
SUNDAY
- Young Aus Hotel Mega Raffles 12pm plus Open Mic in the Beer Garden 2pm
- Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration 1pm for 2pm start
- Yaralla Bingo from 1pm
- Railway Hotel Sunday session, 2pm
- Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo, 7.30pm
- Tannum Sands Hotel Family Day, giant slide, face painting, music plus Mayweather vs McGregor on the big screen and multiple screens 11am and Kyle Gallagher at 1pm
- GECC The Magical Toy Shop 10.30am
- Crow Street Creative WinterSun Food and Musical Festival noon
- New Apostolic Church Variety Concert 1pm (entry by gold coin donation)
MONDAY
- Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
- BITS Bowls Club Bingo 7.30pm
- GECC Seniors Week Mayors Morning Tea with Boogie Bingo 10am and We're Going on a Bear Hunt 6pm
- TUESDAY
- Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
- Yaralla Sports Club Bingo, 10am
- Tannum Sands Hotel Trivia with Einstein Jackpot 7pm
WEDNESDAY
- Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
- Club Hotel Trivia Night, 6.30pm
- Young Aus Hotel Trivia, Cash and Prize Giveaways 7pm
- Gladstone Bowls Club World Cup Barefoot Bowls 6pm for a 6.30pm start