Gladstone LNP candidate backs power, jobs policy

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding and Senator Matt Canavan in Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GLADSTONE LNP candidate Ron Harding says planning for cheaper electricity and tax certainty to create 20,000 manufacturing jobs is just what Gladstone needs to prosper post COVID.

The plan involves entering into a $493 million Community Service Obligation (CSO) contract with Energy Queensland.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said this would remove the need for Ergon and Energex to charge manufacturing businesses a rate of return on electricity provided through the distribution networks.

“Manufacturing is front and centre of the LNP’s bold economic plan to create new jobs and lead Queensland out of recession,” Ms Frecklington said.

“This investment will secure the jobs of Queensland’s 163,000 manufacturing workers and create new jobs in the future.

“Cheaper electricity will make Queensland Australia’s manufacturing powerhouse and secure thousands of additional jobs by bringing more investment into our state.

“The LNP’s plan for cheaper electricity is on top of our no-new-taxes guarantee and will implement our vision to make Queensland the low-cost state for manufacturing to secure jobs.

“Tens of thousands of dollars that would have been consumed on energy bills will instead be invested by businesses on creating jobs and investing in growth, stimulating Queensland’s economy.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding said cheaper power will secure thousands of jobs at industrial sites including Queensland Alumina Limited QAL.

“Our plan to supercharge this industry will also means we can manufacture more of our own products right here in Queensland, making us more self-sufficient.

“With nearly 200,000 Queenslanders out of work and an unemployment rate worse than Victoria, the LNP will be bold with our economic plan to secure and create jobs.

“Only the LNP has a plan to build a stronger economy and get Queensland working again by creating a decade of secure jobs.”

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said the two biggest barriers for Queensland manufacturing were high electricity costs and increased taxes.

“The LNP will unleash the manufacturing industry and secure its future by guaranteeing no new taxes and delivering significantly cheaper ‘at cost’ electricity,” Mr Mander said.

“Too many of our manufacturing jobs have gone interstate or overseas because of Labor’s taxes, red-tape and anti-jobs policies.

“More than 19,000 Queensland manufacturing jobs have been lost under the Palaszczuk Labor Government in the past two years alone.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding said more than 16,000 Queensland manufacturing businesses would receive at-cost electricity – representing around 99 per cent of all Queensland manufacturing businesses.

He said the CSO payment would also secure the jobs of Energy Queensland’s 7300 employees.

“Gladstone is the manufacturing heart of Queensland and our huge assets such as Boyne Smelters Limited, QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun consume copious amounts of power to contribute millions into the Gladstone economy every month,” he said.

“I have spoken with Rio Tinto about trying to secure them a better deal on power so they can continue to employ Gladstone’s next generation.

“The LNP knows how important is it for the region and Queensland to provide the manufacturing heart beat of Gladstone industry certainty on cheaper power.”

Mr Harding said he had huge plans to help secure and grow Gladstone’s industrial heart, attracting more industry and jobs for the future.

“It’s imperative that we secure cheaper power for our current industries that have provided so much wealth to this city over generations,” he said.