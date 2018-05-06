1870's livestock ships shame modern animal exporters

BEST PRACTICE NO BULL: The Mary Miriam loading bullocks in Auckland Creek, 1874

ACCORDING to Newcastle University historian, Dr Nancy Cushing, it was an old Gladstone company with the best record for humanely shipping live animals across the sea.

They may have been sail and steam vessels, but they were luxury liners compared to the current horrendous conditions faced by animals aboard modern live export vessels.

"In the 1800's Henry Friend was the one pulling the strings and organising cattle exports to New Zealand in 1865 then New Caledonia in 1870's," Dr Cushing said.

"He organised five ships which were purpose built to carry as many as 350 head of cattle."

One of them was the Mary Mildred, a sailing vessel which carried bullocks, many of them wild animals caught in the bush around Gladstone.

"The journey could last eight days in fine weather and much longer if the weather turned bad," she said.

Unlike modern export vessels where the animals are kept in pens, Henry made sure the cattle were contained in separate stalls.

"The Mary Mildred was fitted out specifically to accommodate the bullocks on two decks and each animal had a stall eight feet long and three feet wide," she said.

In addition to this, other special requirements were made to make life a bit easier for the bulls.

The stalls were well ventilated and kept clean and Mr Friend employed stockmen to look after the bullocks.

"There was one stockman for every 100 bullocks and they worked shifts keeping an eye on them," she said.

"These men knew how to treat them well and gave them plenty of water and food."

"Wild cattle weren't used to dried food so they took plenty of bush and lucerne hay aboard with them and even the wildest bullock was eating it greedily according to the accounts."

Another innovation that was rare for the day was that the stockmen were paid wages with bonuses for each head that landed in good condition.

"As a result the animals had excellent survival rates and Mr Friend boasted they could land them without a bruise," Dr Cushing said.

A newspaper from the 1870's reported that the Mary Mildred was one of the finest vessels to grace Auckland Creek and claimed the cattle got their sea legs quickly

Certainly the care and conditions the bullocks endured aboard those historic vessels was a far cry from those faced by modern cattle and sheep.

"It's the maths, modern ships are carrying 10,000 plus sheep on the ships, so individual animals don't matter," Dr Cushing said.