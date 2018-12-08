Menu
36 students from the Gladstone Literacy Centre graduate with improved reading skills.
Gladstone Literacy Centre students graduate

Mark Zita
by
8th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
A GROUP of 36 students has graduated from this year's cohort of the Gladstone Literacy Centre, a dedicated intensive reading program for students identified with special learning needs.

The group, which consists of students from Years 3-6, have made a 95 per cent improvement in their reading abilities since starting at the beginning of the year, with some students now reading at their age level.

School crossing supervisor Lisa Jenkins was at the event. Her daughter was part of the first cohort at the literacy centre.

"My daughter excelled...it's just amazing,” Ms Jenkins said.

Before attending the literacy centre, her daughter was falling behind in school due to family difficulties.

Ms Jenkins is thankful for founder Chris Tanner's work with the literacy centre.

"You could not repay the man,” she said.

The centre will now be integrated with Gladstone South Primary School.

Mr Tanner said the new permanent home had been welcomed.

"Gladstone South Primary School students who struggle with literacy are afforded a second chance to bridge the gap and catch up with their peers,” he said.

education gladstone literacy centre gladstone region
