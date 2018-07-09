Gladstone league fanatics predict Origin top players, score

Gladstone's league fanatics are hopeful Billy Slater has a stellar game on Wednesday night as captain of the Queensland side.

ORIGIN great Gary Larson's dyed blue hair won't be faded away by Wednesday, but his Queensland spirit is strong as ever.

Despite the past two State of Origin clashes producing disappointing results for Queenslanders, these 10 Gladstone league identities remain confident in the Maroons' spirit and ability.

Mr Larson, who has light blue hair after losing an origin bet with Lisa Emmert, said the Brisbane match on Wednesday would give the side the confidence it needed to bag a win.

"Origin is all about your attitude and your preparation," he said. "Once you cross that line you have to play to the best of your ability, every second of the game."

Jillaroos and Queensland women's players Kody House and Chelsea Baker have also thrown their support behind the men's team, hopeful Wednesday's match won't be the state's first whitewash in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, former Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach and current Valleys head coach Dennis Moore said Daly Cherry-Evans would pull the maroon jersey on with something to prove on Wednesday when he runs on as halfback.

"I think his position is well-deserved," Mr Moore said.

Here is what they had to say, and their score predictions.

Richard Duff

I think it's a good team. I think DCE will go well, he's under a bit of pressure though. They need someone there to make something happen.

Score prediction: 16-10 QLD

Gary Larson

We're missing the big three great game managers. I'd love to see Cherry-Evans play a great game. He plays well at Manly and he may have a little bit more to give than Hunt.

Score prediction: 16-10 QLD

Vassa Hunter

I think we've got a strong side. It's good we've got Corey Oates there, he should've been there game one. I think he'll be a standout player.

Score prediction: 22- 10 QLD

Sarah Stewart

We've got a good team, some of the players should've been there to start with. It would've been nice to see a sneaky Thurston and Smith in there for the last Origin game with Slater though.

Score prediction: 15-14 QLD

Chelsea Baker

The majority of them have played together before and we've got some big names for game three. I think Billy will lead really well and DCE is in great form.

Score prediction: 14-10 QLD

Jamie Tattersall

It'll be interesting because we have a lot of injuries, but I think everyone will be inspired by the captain Billy Slater.

I hope it's a big game for Munster and Slater.

Score prediction: 32-24 QLD

Craig Karakyriacos

I think we'll come out all guns blazing. Kevvy would've really worked on them to make sure they'll finish off the series well. Slater deserves to be captain.

Score prediction: 26-8 QLD

Cameron Masters

A lot of people have been doubting Cherry Evans but I'm keen to see how he goes. He'll want to prove himself.

I think Corey Oates and Valentine Holmes will play well too.

Score prediction: 28-24 QLD

Dennis Moore

I think DCE's position is well deserved. The halves haven't been doing the job so this is the chance for him to make a statement. It's a great reward for Slater to finish as captain.

Score prediction: 20-12 QLD

Kody House

I'm a big Ben Hunt fan so to see Cherry-Evans in there was a little bit disheartening. I'm a bit nervous for them, but when you pull that Queensland jersey on you just feel so much pride.

Score prediction: 12-10 QLD