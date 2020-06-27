Gladstone leaders pay tribute to print history

Ken O'Dowd addressing the press after the close of polls in Flynn.

Ken O'Dowd

Federal Member for Flynn

AS the world moves from printed information to digital media and online websites, only time will tell if this is the right direction the news should be heading.

The Observer was originally owned and printed in Gladstone and employed many local people. I remember it started as a very traditional newspaper with journalists on typewriters and the news being printed on printing presses. The editor used to go around and make corrections with a pencil.

As technology progressed and the paper being taken over by the big cooperations, it seemed to take a backward step for local content and jobs.

The content took on a political viewpoint instead of a neutral stance.

The Observer has been a great provider for the generation of news, including classifieds, sport etc and will be missed by many who loved reading the 'local rag'.

The Gladstone Observer will be sadly missed on the coffee tables every morning. This is the end of an era as we move on to the next stage in media.

Queensland Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

Glenn Butcher

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone

LIKE so many Gladstone locals, I was devastated to learn that this week will see The Observer cease printing alongside a slew of other regional papers.

Regional newspapers are the glue that hold cities like ours together. The Observer has provided a voice for our community for over 150 years, writing our history day by day beginning only four years after Gladstone itself was founded.

The Observer will face a new era from July, moving their content to solely online.

For the elderly in our community, the cessation of a printed version will not only be challenging. For some it will be beyond their means and beyond their capability. It will be a very disappointing time for some of this generation.

We've all faced huge challenges in the face of COVID-19, and The Observer isn't immune to those challenges either. As I've said before, the way we will get through these tough times is by banding together as a community.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

Matt Burnett

Gladstone Mayor

THIS is a sad day for our region as The Observer has overseen Gladstone's growth for more than 150 years.

The closure of The Observer is a very difficult time for the new and experienced journalists who have built wonderful relationships with the Gladstone community through sharing their stories.

I sincerely hope these relationships continue to build under the new digital format.

I'd also like to thank the employees leaving The Observer for your service to the community and wish you the very best for the future.