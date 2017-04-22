Gladstone leader on 5 reasons the region's a top spot

GLADSTONE is being spruiked to the nation in a bid to bring Government offices like the Maritime Safety Authority to our region.

Our region's Mayor Matt Burnett has made a submission into the Federal Government's Get Out of The City campaign.

The campaign is aimed at bringing government offices like the Australian Taxation Office out of Canberra and major cities to regional centres.

In Cr Burnett's submission, he shared reasons why these offices would be best suited in Gladstone.

Here's five reasons he said Gladstone was a great place in his submission:

Cheap housing market:

Gladstone's residential vacancy rate was at an all time high of 9.9 per cent in December 2016. Cr Burnett said high quality housing stock is available at reasonable rates in rental and sales markets.

REIQ's current figures show Gladstone's still "quite high" in comparison to Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

We know industry:

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year. CHRISSY HARRIS

To prove we take biosecurity seriously, Cr Burnett wrote already Gladstone has excelled in pest management programs in some of our major industries.

"The Gladstone region is centrally located and recognises getting biosecurity right for the major exports departing our port is vital, with the various shipping movements on a daily basis being imperative to the livelihood of many farmers and industries across Australia," he wrote.

Cr Burnett asked for the Office of Northern Australia to be relocated to Gladstone, again because of our region's industry.

"Our region had to provide a range of skills for the recent LNG constructions and cater to our existing industries, with a number of training and apprentice organisations in place to manage and coordinate these operations so we understand the needs of the workforce," he wrote.

But we're more than industry:

IN DEMAND: On March 10 the East Shores markets will be put to the test as 2000 passengers step off the Pacific Dawn to experience Gladstone and explore the 74 stalls.

"Gladstone is often misrepresented as an industrial city but when people visit or move here they are surprised at what a fantastic, friendly community and beautiful everironment is," he wrote.

We love our fishing:

High on Cr Burnett's wish list for government offices is the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Cr Burnett noted our record-breaking Port, our connection to the Great Barrier Reef and large commercial fishing sector as reasons this office should be in Gladstone.

We have the space:

Cr Burnett said there were plenty of office spaces available for government offices to move in to.

He said this would also help boost business confidence in the Gladstone region.

"Any increase in a very stable workforce such as government would increase the business confidence within the region and naturally increase other under-represented industry sectors," Cr Burnett said.