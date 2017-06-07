Gladstone law firm under investigation shock auction result

The owner of a Gladstone law firm is being investigated by the Legal Services Commission.

THE building formerly home to a Gladstone solicitor's business went up for auction last night and received a surprising result.

The business owned by David McHenry, Dave McHenry and Associates, at 6 Roseberry St failed to gain even one bid last night at the open auction.

About ten people turned up to the auction which was met with silence when auctioneer Matthew Condon called for an opening bid.

McHenry is currently under investigation by the Legal Services Commission and had his practising certificate cancelled in March.

The Queenslander house was refurbished into the law practice office featuring seven offices, two bathrooms, kitchen and off street parking.

