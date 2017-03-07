30°
Gladstone land values suffer biggest drop in Queensland

Declan Cooley
| 7th Mar 2017 10:44 AM
Land valuations have dropped a lot.
Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

NO ONE likes paying rates but new land valuations to be released on Wednesday could mean ratepayers will soon pay less.

The Valuer-General's 2017 Property Market Movement Report revealed Gladstone had the biggest percentage drop in land values out of the 28 local government areas surveyed this year.

Rates are determined on an individual property's land value compared to other properties in the region and the fixed costs of its council.

The overall percentage change of land values in Gladstone decreased 20.6% from the last land valuations in 2016.

PRICE DROP: Land values in Gladstone have decreased the most in the state.
Valuer General

Gladstone came in behind Rockhampton (8.7%), Mackay (8.6%), Livingstone (7.5%) and the Central Highlands (4.1%).

The new median land value in Gladstone was $113,000, which represented a 27.1% decrease from the last valuation.

In 2015 the Valuer-General's office put the median value for residential land in Gladstone at $157,500.

Multi-unit complexes have dropped 21.6% to $148,133, while commercial and industrial properties have dropped 5.6% and 31.1%, respectively.

Although the report found residential land values were increasing in Brisbane and South East Queensland local government areas, mining and resource reliant towns in central Queensland were hardest hit.

The report revealed the market was being influenced by "economic uncertainty, weak employment...(and) declining business investment reflecting the state of the resources sector”.

However, improvements in tourism and a resurgence in spot prices for coal helped to stabilise some markets.

"The influence of fly-in, fly-out mining workers has exacerbated the falling market conditions in some towns, putting downward pressure on rentals, and a reduction in land values,” the report read.

"The effect on the property market was that demand for urban lands fell considerably and the supply increased as unemployed workers and the owners of uneconomic businesses put their properties on the market and moved out of the region.

"Although there was considerable variation between mining towns, the trend throughout the local government areas of Central Highlands, Mackay, Whitsunday, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Livingstone was of moderate value reductions for most urban land types.”

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett previously said the system for determining rates was flawed and because of fluctuations in land values, it made the council's job harder because community expectations were that rates should go down.

