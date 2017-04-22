Gladstone Kmart on revamp list, but still one big question...

WHILE shoppers across the nation are enjoying new-look Kmart stores, it's unknown when the Gladstone branch will have its facelift.

The discount retailer is revamping all its stores, launching new sections including Kids World, Home World and Clothing World and changing the layout of the store.

The changes also include moving its self-serve checkouts to the middle of the store, which has been met with some criticism by shoppers.

Here's a glimpse at what the new look Kmart stores look like.

This week a KMart spokesperson said Gladstone will enjoy the new-look store, but when that happens is anyone's guess.

"We plan to refurbish all our stores and that includes Kmart Gladstone," the spokesperson said.

"The timing has not yet been confirmed."

Rockhampton shoppers were treated to a revamp earlier this year.

Gladstone's Kmart could look like this one day.

By May 1 work will start in Mackay to give their Mount Pleasant a facelift.

It's not the first time Gladstone shoppers have been made to patiently wait for exciting new stores, with still no start date on the $150 million expansion to Stockland Gladstone.

Despite strong support from council, including heavy discounts on development costs, the mega shopping centre company still won't reveal when the project will start.

The revamped Stockland Gladstone will have underground parking and more than 160 shops.