Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 1:15 PM
Thirty-five Gladstone kids recently put their skills to the test for a nationwide swimming carnival.

Gladstone Aquatic & Leisure Centre’s latest initiative Bluey’s Big Race was launched to provide local swim students the opportunity to become swim carnival ready in a familiar and supportive environment.

Last Sunday, more than a thousand students participated in a nationwide carnival which was on offer to all students at Bluefit Swim Schools.

Swimmers as young as three through to squad level showed off their swimming skills in front of family and friends.

BlueFit Group CEO Todd McHardy said he was incredibly proud of the event’s success.

“It was wonderful to see the kids in action, showing off the swim skills they have acquired during their lessons,” Mr McHardy said.

“The event will definitely be an annual one on the Bluefit Swimming calendar moving forward as it is has resonated with clients and is a natural fit with the Bluefit family culture and our commitment to inspiring community activity.”

The race event included a 25m race in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly for the older students, while young swimmers enjoyed novelty races such as noodle-horse, back kicking and the perennial favourite dog paddle races.

Swim teachers also participated in a final race at the end of the day and preschoolers participated in novelty races with their teachers by their side.

