Gladstone kids awarded for extra effort by Mayor

byline_email | 2nd Apr 2017 4:38 PM
AWARD: Ruby Lawler was one of 40 people invited to the Mayor's Breakfast with Mayor Matt Burnett.
WITH a meal of eggs and bacon or avocado on toast, Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett celebrated the extra work young people had done in the community.

Having invited 40 young achievers, Cr Burnett said it was important to recognise the extra work they had done within the community.

"It's all about celebrating people who are going the extra mile no matter how old you are,” Cr Burnett said.

"I love being able to talk to youth and tell them what a great job they're doing.”

To be invited to the annual Mayor's Breakfast, people needed to be nominated by their teachers, coaches or club leaders.

"There is a lot of variety of a range of places people came from,” Cr Burnett said.

"They were kids who volunteered their time at Headspace, ones at swimming clubs, music or sport groups.”

Cr Burnett said the breakfast was one of the largest they had had.

Being able to use the recognition awards on their resumes, Cr Burnett said these types of awards made them stand out to future employers.

"They show initiative,” he said.

"That's the type of people businessmen and women want.”

The Mayor's Breakfast announcer, Tom Kirchner, said there were lots of worthy volunteers in the region who should be happy with their contributions.

"They've all received recognition for the hard work they put in and they don't get paid for it,” Mr Kirchner said.

"It's nice to show recognition and seeing people put in hours, and for us to say thanks.

"In 10 years, (the volunteers) will be the important ones.”

The Mayor's Breakfast was held on Friday which started the National Youth Week.

More NYW activities can be found on page 8.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett celebrated the extra work young people had done in the community.

