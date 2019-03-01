Gladstone karts race season start to be in memorable fashion

MOTORSPORT: The new karts season will power into action tomorrow at the Gladstone karts track.

And it will be the annual tradition that will celebrate the life of the late Norton Rogers with the Norton Rogers Memorial race.

Gladstone Karts Club secretary Jenny Morris-Battye said there will be a lot of action.

"It's the first formal race and a celebration to the Norton family who have been an integral part of karts here in Gladstone," she said.

Racing will start at 9am with 10 races from Cadet 9 to seniors.

"It will be free entry and we also have the best canteen in town," Morris-Battye said.