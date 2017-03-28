Gladstone Islamic Society condemns London terror attack

TERROR IN LONDON: Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, centre, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament.

THE ISLAMIC Society of Gladstone has condemned the terror attack which took place in London last week.

Four people were killed and up to 50 injured in the attack, when 52-year-old British-born Muslim convert Khalid Masood drove a four-wheel drive onto a busy pavement on Westminster Bridge across the Thames River.

Masood then crashed the vehicle into the Palace of Westminster perimeter fence before abandoning it, arming himself with two knives and fatally stabbing a police officer.

He was later shot dead by police.

In a statement emailed to the Observer, the Islamic Society of Gladstone condemned the attack, labelling killing and terrorism "crimes” and calling on people of all faiths to reject terrorism.

"The Islamic Society of Gladstone was shocked by the news of the attack by the extremist against innocent people in London near Westminster,” read the statement, printed here in full.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones; we stand with everyone as one.

"The Islamic Society of Gladstone calls on the international community of different faiths and beliefs to stand united against all forms of terror, to confront and to reject terrorism with one united voice.

"The extremist group has killed Muslims alongside people of other faiths or no faith around the world.

"Both killing and terrorism are crimes. The Islamic community in Gladstone condemns both.

"In the holy Qu'ran (Chapter 5 Al Ma'idah, verse 32) Allah says 'If anyone kills an innocent person - it would be as if he killed the whole of humanity, and if anyone saves a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole of humanity.'”

While the extremist group known as Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, Metropolitan police investigating the incident said Masood so far appeared to have acted alone and his exact motives may never be known.

On Sunday women from different backgrounds, including many Muslim women, gathered on Westminster Bridge to show defiance in the wake of the attack and demonstrate solidarity with the victims.